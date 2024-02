Fixture made for 2024 All-Ireland Camogie Championships

Fixtures have been confirmed for this year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie championships.

Denis Kelly’s senior side will begin their campaign as they ended last year’s by taking on Waterford, this time at home on Saturday May 25th.

The following weekend Tipp travel away to play Derry before a home game with Antrim the following weekend.





After a week’s break, the Premier then travel to Limerick before hosting Kilkenny in the final group game on Saturday June 29th.

A full breakdown of fixtures is below.

Glen Dimplex Senior Championship

Group 1: Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Derry, Antrim, Kilkenny

Group 2: Cork, Galway, Down, Wexford, Clare, Dublin

Structure:

2 groups of 6. Top team in each group straight to semi-finals. 2nd & 3rd in each group straight to quarter finals. Relegation: Bottom team in each group may be relegated to the Intermediate championship for 2025

Saturday 25th May 2024

Round 1

Group 1

Tipperary v Waterford

Limerick v Kilkenny

Antrim v Derry

Group 2

Cork v Wexford

Clare v Down

Dublin v Galway

Saturday 1st June 2024

Round 2

Group 1

Antrim v Kilkenny

Waterford v Limerick

Derry v Tipperary

Group 2

Dublin v Clare

Down v Cork

Wexford v Galway

Saturday 8th June 2024

Round 3

Group 1

Derry v Limerick

Kilkenny v Waterford

Tipperary v Antrim

Group 2

Dublin v Wexford

Galway v Down

Clare v Cork

Saturday 15th June 2024 – Back Matches

Saturday 22nd June 2024

Round 4

Group 1

Kilkenny v Derry

Limerick v Tipperary

Antrim v Waterford

Group 2

Wexford v Down

Cork v Dublin

Galway v Clare

Saturday 29th June 2024

Round 5

Group 1

Waterford v Derry

Limerick v Antrim

Tipperary v Kilkenny

Group 2

Cork v Galway

Down v Dublin

Clare v Wexford

Quarter Finals

Saturday & Sunday 6th & 7th July – Croke Park

Semi-Finals

Saturday 27th July -UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

Final

Sunday 11th August – Croke Park

Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship

Group 1: Tipperary, Armagh, Tyrone, Down, Wicklow

Group 2: Laois, Roscommon, Cavan, Louth, Mayo, Limerick

Structure 2 groups, 1 group of 5 & 1 group of 6. Top in each group straight to semi-finals. 2nd & 3rd in each group straight to quarter finals. Any 1st team who does not qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier Junior Championship will be entered into the Nancy Murray Cup.

Saturday 25th May 2024

Round 1

Group 1

Tipperary v Down

Armagh v Tyrone

Group 2

Limerick v Mayo

Laois v Cavan

Louth v Roscommon

Saturday 1st June 2024

Group 1

Round 2

Tyrone v Tipperary

Down v Wicklow

Group 2

Round 2

Laois v Louth

Mayo v Cavan

Limerick v Roscommon

Saturday 8th June 2024

Back Matches

Saturday 15th June 2024

Group 1

Round 3

Down v Armagh

Wicklow v Tipperary

Group 2

Round 3

Cavan v Louth

Limerick v Laois

Roscommon v Mayo

Saturday 22nd June 2024

Group 1

Round 4

Armagh v Wicklow

Tyrone v Down

Group 2

Round 4

Louth v Limerick

Roscommon v Cavan

Mayo v Laois

Saturday 29th June 2024

Group 1

Round 5

Wicklow v Tyrone

Tipperary v Armagh

Group 2

Round 5

Laois v Roscommon

Cavan v Limerick

Louth v Mayo

Saturday 6th July 2024

Quarter finals

Nancy Murray Quarter Finals (if needed)

Saturday 13th July 2024

Back Matches

Saturday 20th July 2024

Semi-finals

Nancy Murray semi-finals

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Back Matches

Saturday 10th August 2024

Nancy Murray Cup Final

Sunday 11th August 2024

Final- Croke Park