The fixture has been confirmed for the Tipperary senior ladies footballers relegation semi-final.

Peter Creedon’s side will take on Waterford in Piltown this Saturday at 2pm.

A win for the Premier will secure senior status for 2024 while a loss will see them into the relegation final.





The other relegation semi-final pits Cavan against Laois in Kiltoom also at 2pm on Saturday.