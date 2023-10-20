Fixture changes made to county football games this weekend

There’s been changes to a number of county football final fixtures over the weekend.

Tonight’s Junior A county football final between Carrick Swan and Sean Treacys gets underway at 8pm in Dr. Morris Park.

Meanwhile, three county football games taking place on Saturday have been moved to Fethard Town Park.





The Tom Cusack Cup final between Ardfinnan and Drom-Inch gets underway there at 2pm whilst the the U19B football final between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams takes place at the Fethard facility at 4pm.

Then at 6pm, the town park hosts the intermediate football relegation final between Clonmel Óg and Golden-Kilfeacle.

Elsewhere, Sunday’s intermediate football final now takes place at 1pm in Ardfinnan with live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.