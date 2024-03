There’s been a fixture update regarding the Tipperary Under 20 footballers.

Niall Fitzgerald’s side get their Munster championship campaign underway against Limerick next week.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday March 16th in FBD Semple Stadium.





However, with the field in Thurles undergoing repairs, the game has now been moved and will take place instead on Friday March 15th at 7pm in Fethard Town Park.