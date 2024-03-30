Five goals sees Tipperary past Waterford and into Phase 2 of Munster U20 football championship

Tipperary have beaten Waterford in the Munster U20 football championship.

Niall Fitzgerald’s side have qualified from Phase 1 of the competition following a 5-13 to 0-08 win in Lemybrien.

Arravale Rovers’ Orrin Jones scored 2-06 in the victory whilst Tipp’s other goals came from Shane Ryan, Michael Freaney and Conal Grogan.





Tipp now go into Phase 2 of the Munster Championship and will compete with Cork, Kerry and Clare in a round robin.

First up for the Premier is a home game against Cork on April 10th.