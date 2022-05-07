Five changes to Tipperary side for trip to Limerick

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster senior hurling clash with Limerick.

Colm Bonnar has made five changes to the starting lineup from the team that lost to Clare two weeks ago.

Barry Hogan, Paddy Cadell, Conor Stakelum, Ger Browne and Paul Flynn all have places in the first fifteen.





The team lines out with Barry Hogan in goals, with a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan and Craig Morgan.

Ronan Maher captains the side at centre back with Dillon Quirke and Seamus Kennedy on the wings.

Paddy Cadell partners Michael Breen in midfield whilst the half forward line consists of Conor Stakelum, Noel McGrath and Ger Browne.

Mark Kehoe is at full forward whilst Jake Morris and Paul Flynn start in the corners.

Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Sparrow Insurance Group Nenagh, Thurles, Portlaoise and Dublin.

Tipperary squad to play Limerick: