Five changes to Munster team ahead of Edinburgh trip

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow evening’s trip to Edinburgh.

Graham Rowntree has made five changes to the team that beat Connacht last weekend for Friday night’s URC clash in Scotland.

Simon Zebo returns to start on the wing whilst in the pack Gavin Coombes, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan all come in to start.





John Ryan will become just the 13th player ever to amass 200 appearances for Munster.

Meanwhile, Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is among the replacements and with Joey Carbery starting and Jack Crowley on the bench, there’s no Ben Healy in the matchday squad.

Kick-off on Friday is at 7.35pm in the DAM Health Stadium.

Munster XV: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Patrick Campbell.