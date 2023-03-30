Five changes to the Ireland team ahead of France game in Women’s Six Nations

There’s been five changes made to the Ireland team ahead of this weekend’s Women’s Six Nations game with France.

Vicky Irwin and Dannah O’Brien are selected to start in the backline, with Christy Haney, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird all named in the pack.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall is in the back row whilst Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary isn’t included in the matchday squad.





Ireland are looking to bounce back following last week’s disappointing opening day defeat to Wales.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 3.15pm in Musgrave Park.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v France, TikTok Women’s 6 Nations, Musgrave Park, Saturday, April 1, 3:15pm):

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) (3)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) (13)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (3)

12. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) (2)

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) (3)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (3)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) (5)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) (25)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) (14)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) (6)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (30) (Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) (11)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (17)

7. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) (6)

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) (5)

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)*

17. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster) (1)

18. Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)*

19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) (15)

20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) (11)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (22)

22. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) (2)

23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) (18).