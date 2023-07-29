First senior National title for Moyne AC’s Katie Bergin

By
Paul Carroll
-
Katie Bergin. Photo with thanks to Martin Flynn.

Katie Bergin has won her first ever national senior title.

The Moyne AC athlete crossed the line first in today’s Women’s 200m at the National Track & Field Senior Championships at a windy Santry.

The Tipp woman took the gold medal in a time of 24.60 seconds, which was over half a second faster than anyone else in the race.


Speaking to Athletics Ireland TV after the race, Katie was delighted with her maiden senior title:

“A big thank you to Moyne AC my club and all my family and friends and all the girls I ran against today.

“To take the U23 100m and now this really just tops off the year so I’m delighted.”