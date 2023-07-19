First round fixtures confirmed for Tipperary hurling & football championships

Fixtures have been made for the opening round of games in the Tipperary county hurling and football championships.

The hurling gets underway first on Friday July 28th with county champions Kilruane MacDonaghs taking on Toomevara in Nenagh whilst newcomers Roscrea play Moycarkey-Borris in Templemore.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, a double header on Sunday July 30th in Semple Stadium sees Borrisileigh play Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kiladangan play Thurles Sarsfields.





The county football championships start on Friday August 4th with last year’s intermediate champions Ballina taking on Ardfinnan in Templemore.

Clonmel Commercials begin their title defence on Sat 5th at 3pm against Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Ardfinnan.

First round county hurling championship fixtures:

First round county football championship fixtures: