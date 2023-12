There was success for a Tipperary born professional boxer over the weekend.

Carrick-on-Suir native Sinéad Babington recorded her first win in the pro ranks in Mexico on Saturday night.

The school teacher defeated Brenda Nallely Juarez by unanimous decision.





After four rounds, the Tipperary woman was awarded the 40-36 victory on all three judges scorecards.

In an Instagram post, Sinéad says she was back in the science classroom this morning.