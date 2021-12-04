Final chance to impress for some players at Miller Shield finale today

Many club players will have their final chance of the year to impress the senior management today.

The final round of the Miller Shield takes place today with two games down for decision.

First up at 11am in Boherlahan, the Mid take on the North whilst at 1pm in Cashel, the undefeated West take on the South.





Admission is free for both games, with patrons invited to make a donation to Scoil Chormaic, Cashel.

Hurling writer for the Nationalist, JJ Kennedy, believes many players will have more chances to impress next month:

“Normally I have no time for the Munster League or these pre-season competitions in general and in past years they are more of a nuisance than anything but actually given where Tipperary are at, they are probably beneficial.

“I’d imagine Colm Bonnar will be delighted to have these extra few games to try out some of the guys.”