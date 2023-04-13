Fethard’s Wall retains place in Ireland team ahead of trip to Italy

The Irish team has been named ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations game against Italy.

Head Coach Greg McWilliams has made three changes to the team that lost to France with Lauren Delany, Anna McGann and Ailsa Hughes all starting in the Ireland backline.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall makes her third straight start of the campaign in the backrow.





Both teams are winless after the first two rounds of the competition however Ireland did defeat the Azzuri in last year’s Six Nations clash.

The action gets underway in Parma on Saturday at 4.45pm Irish time.

Ireland:

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) 19

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 14

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4

12. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) 3

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 4

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 17

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 26

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 15

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 7

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 31

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 12

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 18

7. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) 7

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) 6

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) 1

17. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster) 2

18. Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 1

19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 16

20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 12

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 6

22. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) 3

23. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 4