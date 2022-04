Colin O’Riordan will remain sidelined for at least another week in Australia.

The Tipperary senior footballer suffered an eye poke whilst playing for the Sydney Swans reserve team in late March.

The club has confirmed that the Killea native is under the care of a specialist, is resting and not doing any activity.





O’Riordan will be assessed next week where the club are hopeful he can make a return to training.