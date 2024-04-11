Dylan Slevin called up for this weekend’s EuroTour event in Germany

Dylan Slevin has received a call up to this weekend’s EuroTour event.

The Tipperary man was one of the first reserves for the International Darts Open in Riesa in Germany after missing out on qualification in the final qualifying round.

Michael van Gerwyn and Gary Anderson dropped out of the tournament which has opened up a spot for Dylan Slevin to compete in the tournament.





The 21-year-old has drawn world number 14 Chris Dobey in the first round, with the game scheduled to get underway at approximately 6.30pm Irish time on Friday evening.

The winner goes into the second round to play Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday afternoon.