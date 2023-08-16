Dundon: The most open race for Dan Breen in years

The Tipperary senior hurling championship is one of the most open championships in years.

That’s according to local sports journalist Michael Dundon.

With one round remaining in the group stages, there is still 6 knockout places up for grabs.





Speaking on Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Michael Dundon says a number of teams can win the Dan Breen this year:

“It’s the most open championship for years.

“You could make a case for and against any of the teams that are left in it.

“Kiladangan being turned over by Borrisileigh, a lot of people would’ve been fancying Kiladangan but that revises people’s opinions on what they have said.

“Our own lads (Thurles Sarsfields) were turned over by Kiladangan in the first round and they came back on Sunday and beat Clonoulty, having had 20 wides.

“You can make a case for and against any one of at least a half a dozen clubs.”