Drom-Inch withdraw from Tipperary senior football championship

There will be one less team in this year’s county senior football championship.

Drom-Inch have informed the county board that they will not be fielding an adult football team in 2024.

The Mid Tipperary team won the 2021 county intermediate football crown and won the Tom Cusack Cup in 2023.





The withdrawing of Drom-Inch means only 13 teams will contest this year’s senior football championship, with the county board yet to decide on how this will effect the structure of the championship going forward.