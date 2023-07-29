Drom-Inch & Nenagh Éire Óg clash in highlight of today’s county championship action

Nine games across the top three grades of the county hurling championships take place today.

In the senior ranks, North champions Nenagh Éire Óg take on Drom-Inch in Templemore at 6.45pm.

At the same time in Borrisileigh, Templederry meet Loughmore/Castleiney.

In the Premier intermediate hurling championship today, last year’s intermediate champions Lorrha make their return to the grade when they take on last year’s beaten finalists Gortnahoe/Glengoole in Moneygall at 6.45pm.

They’re in group four alongside Killenaule and Portroe who meet in Borrisoleigh at 5pm.

Lorrha captain Michael Dolan says it won’t be an easy group:

“We are going to have to be at it every day we go out.

“Killenaule were in the O’Riain final a few years ago, Templederry bet them, Gortnahoe were there last year and Portroe obviously were defending North champions this year and they’ve a good strong physical team and we look forward to be playing them again in few weeks time.

“We’ll have to be at it every day we go out and I suppose if we can get off to a good start against Gortnahoe that’ll be the first foot in the right direction but it’ll be a very difficult group as all the groups are.”

One other game takes place in the premier intermediate this afternoon, it’s the meeting of Thurles Sarsfields and Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonoulty at 6.30pm.

There’s also four games taking place in the intermediate hurling championship today.

The action gets underway in Dundrum at 1.30pm when Golden-Kilfeacle play Cappawhite then at 2.30pm in Cahir Boherlahan-Dualla take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

At 5pm in Templemore, Kiladangan play Ballingarry whilst at the same time in Moneygall last year’s junior A champions Upperchurch-Drombane play Borrisokane.

