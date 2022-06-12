Drom-Inch crowned Division One champions as county hurling leagues come to a conclusion today

Drom-Inch are county division one hurling league champions.

That’s after the Mid side beat Clonoulty/Rossmore in last night’s decider in Semple Stadium on a final score of 2-20 to 1-10.

That game was the second of a double header in Thurles with the Division Two final taking place beforehand.





That one saw Moycarkey-Borris overcome Éire Óg Annacarty after extra-time on a final score of 2-28 to 1-28.

Earlier in the day, Burgess were crowned Division Three champions, defeating Ballina in Dolla on a final score of 2-12 to 1-14.

The Division 6 decider saw Knockshegowna beat Thurles Gaels in Moneygall on a final score of 1-14 to 0-10.

The county hurling leagues come to a conclusion this afternoon with the Division 4 and 5 finals.

In Division 4, Borrisokane take on Moyle Rovers in The Ragg at 2pm while at the same time in Golden, Clonoulty/Rossmore take on Upperchurch-Drombane in the Division 5 final.