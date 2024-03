The draws have been made for this year’s South senior and intermediate hurling championships.

In the senior grade, four teams will contest this year’s competition with the semi-finals pairing Killenaule against St. Mary’s and Mullinahone versus Carrick Swan.

In the Intermediate grade, Kilsheelan-Kilcash will meet Ballybacon/Grange in the quarter-final, with the winner to meet Skeheenarinky in the last four.





The other semi-final sees Carrick Davins take on Ballingarry.