Draws made for FAI Junior Cup last 16

The draws have been made for the 6th round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Three Tipperary teams remain in the competition as the draws for the last 16 round of ties was made this morning.

St. Michael’s, who were beaten in last year’s final, will travel to play Kilkenny side Evergreen for a place in the quarter-finals.





Meanwhile, Clonmel Celtic have secured a home draw against Letterkenny Rovers.

Peake Villa must travel to Dublin to play Crumlin United in their 5th round replay on Saturday February 3rd.

The winner of that tie will host Buncrana Hearts in the last 16 with all 6th round ties to be played on the weekend of February 11th.