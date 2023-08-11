Draws confirmed for the Munster club hurling & football championships

By
Paul Carroll
-
(c) Sportsfocus.ie via Canva.com.

The draws have been made for the Munster club hurling and football championships.

The Tipperary senior hurling champions will take on the Clare champions at home in the semi-final whilst the Limerick champions await the winners of Waterford vs Cork in the other semi-final.

In the senior football championship, the Tipp champions will have a home quarter-final draw against Clare with the Kerry champions awaiting the winners in the semi-final.


The Tipperary premier intermediate champions will have a home venue vs the Clare champions in a quarter-final with the winners meeting Limerick in the semi-final stage.

The Tipp intermediate football champions play in a Tipperary venue against Waterford champions in a quarter-final, with an awayy tie against Limerick’s champions the prize for the winners.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Tipperary Junior A hurling championship will go straight to a Munster semi-final, where they will play the winners of Cork and Waterford.

Finally, the winners of the Junior A football championship in the Premier county will play at home to Cork in a quarter-final, with the winners taking on Limerick in the final four.

More details can be found here: https://munster.gaa.ie/fixtures/club-championships/club-championships-2023/