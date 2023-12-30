Dramatic U21 county hurling title wins for Drom-Inch & Silvermines

The last county finals in Tipperary for 2023 have come to a conclusion.

The County U21A final took place in Templederry where Drom-Inch took on Roscrea,

It finished up Drom-Inch 3-12 Roscrea 1-14.





After a goal for Drom’s Jack Lillis after 90 seconds, the mid side led by 2 points at half-time on a score of 1-06 to 0-07.

The second half exploded into action with Cormac Fitzpatrick scoring Drom’s second goal on 47 minutes however Roscrea responded a minute later with a goal from Johnny Donovan.

The drama wasn’t over though as a minute after that Cormac Cahill scored Drom’s third goal of the game which ended up being a crucial score as they lifted the Jimmy Doyle Cup.

Meanwhile, Silvermines have been crowned the U21B county hurling champions.

That’s after they beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Golden on a final scoreline of 2-13 to 1-14.

Conor McKelvey’s goal from a penalty before half-time was a key score whilst Damian Corbett scored Gortnahoe’s goal on the 47th minute.

With the Mid side up by three points, Sean Nolan scored a goal to level the game before another McKelvey point saw the Mines take the lead late on and win the Brophy Cup.