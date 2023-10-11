Defending champions Cashel CS suffer defeat whilst wins for Nenagh & Thurles in Harty Cup round 1

The opening round games in this year’s Harty Cup came to a conclusion this afternoon.

Three Tipperary schools were in action in the U19A school’s hurling competition.

Last year’s beaten finalists Thurles CBS were victorious in their round one tie, defeating St. Colman’s Fermoy 1-15 to 0-13.





Meanwhile, defending champions Cashel Community School lost by a point to Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire in Ballyea on a final score of 1-18 to 0-20.

Nenagh CBS were also in action today, they played Charleville CBS where the Tipperary side recorded a 1-13 to 1-09 win in Meelick.

Both Our Lady’s Templemore and Carrick-on-Suir CBS had respective byes today.