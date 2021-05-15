Defeat for Tipperary camogie teams on opening day of National League

The Tipperary senior camogie team suffered defeat in their opening game of the Littlewoods League.

Bill Mullaney’s side lost on a score line of 3-14 to 0-16 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cáit Devane scored ten points in the loss whilst Ereena Fryday added three points to Tipperary’s tally.





Elsewhere, the Tipperary interediate camogie team also suffered defeat at the hands of the Rebelettes this afternoon.

They were beaten on a full-time score of 2-13 to 0-14.

Tipperary captain Jenny Grace with nine points for Cian Treacy’s side.