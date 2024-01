It wasn’t to be for a Tipperary school in an All-Ireland basketball final today.

Thurles CBS travelled to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght to take on Sligo’s Summerhill College in the All-Ireland U16B Boys final.

The Thurles side got off to the better start and led at half-time 19-17.





However, Summerhill came back strong in the second half and eventually ran out 33-26 winners to win the national crown.