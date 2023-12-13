Declan Browne inducted into Munster GAA Hall of Fame

Declan Browne has been inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame.

The Tipperary football legend will be this year’s football inductee while Cork’s Jimmy Barry Murphy will be the hurling inductee at the Munster GAA awards this weekend.

The Moyle Rovers native became Tipperary’s first ever football All-Star in 1998 and won his second award in 2003.





Browne also captained Tipperary to Tommy Murphy Cup glory in Croke Park in 2005 and has won seven county senior football medals with Moyle Rovers.

Declan will be inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame at the Munster GAA awards function this Saturday in the Muckross Park Hotel Killarney.