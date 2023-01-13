Day Two of PDC Q-School comes to an end for Tipp’s Slevin & Rosney

Day Two of PDC Q-School is over for both Tipperary hopefuls.

Dylan Slevin had another two wins today, beating Limerick’s Michael Flynn 6-4 followed by a 6-2 win over England’s Robert Rickwood.

However, the Borrisokane man would see his day finish in the third round again today, this time losing 6-1 to an inform Graham Usher.





Slevin earned a point, bringing his total to two points at the halfway point of the final stage, with 6 or 7 points likely being enough to secure a tour card.

Meanwhile for Nenagh’s Stephen Rosney, he had a close first round game today, narrowly falling to Reece Robinson 6 legs to 5.

He remains on zero points after two days but both players will have Saturday and Sunday to try and earn a coveted PDC Tour Card.