Day one of PDC Q-School ends for Tipp’s Slevin & Rosney

Day one of the final stage of PDC Q-School has come to an end for both Tipperary players.

Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin and Nenagh’s Stephen Rosney were competing for tour cards in Milton Keynes.

Players can earn a card by winning a daily tournament between today and Sunday or by accumlating enough wins over the four days.





Dylan Slevin made it to the last 32 today and despite an 11-dart leg, he was beaten 6-3 by World Cup winner John Henderson of Scotland.

Slevin beat Benjamin Johnson (6-1) and Prakash Jiwa (6-4) before meeting Henderson, who hit to 100+ checkouts en route to his victory.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rosney was beaten in round one by Scott Mitchell 6-1.

Both players will be back in action on Friday.