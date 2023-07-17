Darragh Egan & Wexford GAA part ways after two-year term

Darragh Egan is no longer the Wexford senior hurling manager.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper spent the last two seasons managing the Leinster side where he reached the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2022.

The Kiladangan native also led the Model county to wins over Kilkenny in the Leinster championship in each of the last two seasons.





In a statement released today, Wexford GAA says that following the completion of a comprehensive review of the season they have decided not to extend Egan’s initial two-year term.

The statement continues saying Wexford GAA thank Darragh for his enormous efforts since his appointment in September 2021 and wish him and his management team well for the future.