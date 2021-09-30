Colin O’Riordan signs one-year deal with Sydney Swans

Colin O’Riordan has signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Swans.

The Tipperary footballer’s been with the AFL side since 2015, and saw his contract run out at the end of this season.

However, it’s been confirmed today that the Killea man will be staying with the Swans for another year.





In a statement, Swans Executive General Manager Charlie Gardiner said “O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field and we look forward to seeing what the Irish defender can do in 2022.”

The 25-year-old had injuries throughout 2021 but managed six appearances for the Swans whilst also finishing runner-up for their VFL player of the year award, their second team.

O’Riordan was also awarded with the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman award and has been described by Charlie Gardiner as being “an exceptional person and valued teammate.”