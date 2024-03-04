Clonoulty/Rossmore vs The Rest, change coming to West senior hurling championship

The West senior hurling championship will have a different look to it this year.

Clonoulty/Rossmore are the only senior hurling team in the West division in 2024 but there will be a senior divisional championship in the West this year.

Clonoulty will play a ‘West selection’ team in the West final on Sunday May 12th, giving Clonoulty a chance to earn a preliminary quarter final spot in the Dan Breen should they win.





The West selection team will be comprised of players from every other club in the division.

Meanwhile, Éire Óg Annacarty, Cashel King Cormacs and Sean Treacys will contest the West Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship in a round robin format. with the top two contesting the final.

In the West Intermediate hurling championship, Cappawhite will play Clonoulty/Rossmore in the quarter-final with the winners to take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the semi-finals while Arravale Rovers and Golden-Kilfeacle meet in the other semi-final.

The West senior football championship will see Éire Óg Annacarty meet Golden Kilfeacle in the quarter-final with the winner to play Aherlow in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final pairs Galtee Rovers and Rockwell Rovers.