Clonoulty/Rossmore on the up following West U21A victory

Clonoulty/Rossmore are preparing for the County U21A hurling semi-finals this weekend.

The West side take on North champions Roscrea on Saturday at 1.30pm in their semi-final tie in Templederry.

Clonoulty come in to the game after their dramatic win over Cappawhite Gaels in last weekend’s West final where Stephen Ferncombe’s last minute goal from a 21-yard free saw them to victory.





West board PRO and Clonoulty/Rossmore clubman John O’Shea says the win was a sign of great progression in that group of players:

“The one thing about that team, three years ago when minor was U18, Clonoulty were hammered in the semi-final of the West ‘B’ minor championship.

“Normally a club that didn’t get to a divisional final they would be entering at the ‘B’ grade again but Clonoulty entered at ‘A’ because any chance they get they play at the higher grade but it just shows there’s a lot of work being done there at underage.”