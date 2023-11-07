Clonmel’s Méabh Russell named Tipp FM Sports Star of the month

The October winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month award has been announced.

On last night’s Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Irish international soccer player Méabh Russell was named the October winner.

The Clonmel native represented the Irish U19s side three times last month in the European qualifiers, playing all three games against the Netherlands, Belgium and Faroe Islands.





The Wexford Youths star got the nod ahead of other nominees from last month including Kiladangan’s Willie Connors and marathon runner Willie Maunsell.

Speaking on extra-time, soccer analyst Barry Ryan says it’s great to have a Tipperary woman progressing up the ranks:

“She’s a current member of the Irish U19 squad that was in Belgium a couple of weeks ago for the European qualifiers.

“She played against Holland, Belgium and the Faroe Islands and she also just at the weekend won a national title with her club Wexford, they won the U19 league beating Shelbourne 3-0.

“Women’s soccer is absolutely exploding ever since the World Cup and or us to have people like Maebh playing for Ireland from Tipperary and involved in those teams and possibly in the next few years with Ireland qualifying for European championships and World Cups, to have someone like that is fantastic.”

Nominations are now open for the November winner of the award in association with the Talbot Hotel and nominations can be sent to [email protected].