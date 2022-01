Clonmel’s Adam Maher named in Ireland Under 20 Six Nations squad

Tipperary’s Adam Maher has been named to Ireland’s Under 20 Six Nations squad.

The Clonmel scrum-half, who’s a graduate of Rockwell College, is one of 14 backs named in the 31-man squad.

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named Ulster native Reuben Crothers as captain for the campaign.





The championship gets underway next Friday evening with a home game in Musgrave Park against Wales.

Ireland Squad For 2022 U20 Six Nations:

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)

Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Ireland Fixtures:

Ireland v Wales, Friday 4 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ)

France v Ireland, Friday 11 February, Stade Maurice David, 8pm (Virgin Media)

Ireland v Italy, Friday 25 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (Virgin Media)

England v Ireland, Saturday 12 March, StoneX Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ)

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday 20 March, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media).