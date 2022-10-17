Clonmel set eyes on Fethard’s record number of Tipperary senior football titles

Clonmel Commercials have their eyes set on catching Fethard’s record of 21 county senior football titles.

Commercials recorded their 20th senior title yesterday after beating Upperchurch-Drombane 1-10 to 1-02 in extremely difficult weather conditions.

Speaking after yesterday’s win, Clonmel midfielder and former all-star footballer Michael Quinlivan says their sites are now on history:





“It’s really nice to get to 20 and hopefully we can keep going because we have Fethard in our sights now at 21 and we’ll try come back again next year and do the same thing again.”

Clonmel now go on to represent Tipperary in the Munster senior football semi-final on Saturday November 12th where they will play either Nemo Rangers or St. Finbarr’s of Cork.

Michael Quinlivan says the four week break is welcome:

“Similar to a lot of team in Tipperary, we only get our full panel together on a Wednesday night before a match on the weekend over the last ten weeks so actually having a bit of training time for us to work on things as a full panel will make a huge difference.

“We know that whoever comes out of Cork is going to be a big challenge but if you can go down there and get a win I think things open up for you and we’d take a huge pile of confidence from it.

“We feel like, if it’s Nemo, we really didn’t do ourselves justice in the Munster final in 2019 and then obviously Finbarr’s are the reigning Munster champions so it will be a nice occasion on the Saturday night under lights down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”