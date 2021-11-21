Clonmel Commercials go in search of first three-in-a-row since 1967

Clonmel Commercials go in search of their first Tipperary senior football three-in-a-row since 1967 this afternoon.

The defending champions take on Loughmore-Castleiney in this year’s final at 2.30pm in Semple Stadium.

The sides met in last year’s decider, with the South siders winning by a single point thanks to a late Michael Quinlivan goal.





Tipperary minor football manager and Clonmel clubman John MacNamara says people can’t overlook Loughmore’s quality:

“In terms of Loughmore, there’s a lot of talk about Loughmore playing week in week out and the never say die attitude but one thing that never gets talked about is the talent that they have at their disposal and also with Liam McGrath back as well.

“Clonmel Commercials are going in to Sunday’s game well aware of the talent they are up against and well aware of the kind of attitude they have to beat.”

The county intermediate final is the curtain raiser in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale take on Drom-Inch at 12.30pm with a place in the Tipperary senior football championship the prize for the winner.

Grangemockler are back in the final following defeat to Rockwell Rovers in last year’s decider and today’s final falls on the 101st anniversary of Bloody Sunday, where Grangemockler clubman Michael Hogan was killed.

Football analyst Shane Stapleton gives his verdict for today’s game:

“If Grangemockler can maybe get a run on them and Drom have to come out a small bit, Grangemockler might hang on but if it’s a tight one, Grangemockler will really be tested by the cleverness and cuteness and the physicality of Drom-Inch and it’s just to see have Grangemockler learned from last year’s defeat in the final to Rockwell Rovers.”

Whilst the winner of today’s Intermediate final will play senior football next year, one team will be relegated from the top grade this afternoon.

Cahir and Moyne/Templetuohy meet in the senior relegation final Boherlahan at 12 o’clock.

There’s also one county hurling final down for decision today.

Clonoulty/Rossmore and Kiladangan meet in the county Junior B hurling final in Newport at 2pm.