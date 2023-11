Clonmel Commercials have discovered their opponents in next weekend’s Munster senior football quarter-final.

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final which Commercials lost in extra-time, the Tipperary champions welcome Newcastle West to Semple Stadium.

That’s after Newcastle West defeated Adare by a point in yesterday’s Limerick senior football final on a final score of 3-05 to 0-13.





Throw-in on Sunday is at 1.30pm and the game will be live here on Tipp FM.