Clonmel Commercials begin county title defence today as football championships continue

Four games took place yesterday evening in the county senior football championship.

Moyle Rovers had a nine point win over Upperchurch-Drombane on a final score of 3-9 to nine points.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash defeated Ballyporeen on a score of 2-12 to 12 points.





JK Brackens were 5-11 to 1-8 winners over newcomers Rockwell Rovers whilst last year’s county beaten county finalists Loughmore-Castleiney defeated Killenaule 2-10 to 11 points.

Two more games in the senior football championship take place this afternoon.

At half-past-3, Arravale Rovers take on Moycarkey-Borris in Golden.

Before that at the rescheduled time of 12 o’clock, county champions Clonmel Commercials begin their title defence, against Ardfinnan in Cahir.

Commercials defender Liam Ryan says competition in the panel is driving them on again this year:

“I suppose we strive to do better every year and we’re a competitive bunch so even just the starting fifteen is very competitive every year and there’s always a couple of changes so I think that’s what drives us on more so than being successful.

“We don’t look past what we have in front of us and we don’t think about anything very far down the road, we just think of the games we have in front of us and what we have to do next.”

Saturday’s intermediate championship results:

Fethard 1-09 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-12

Mullinahone 4-10 Clonmel Óg 1-8

Galtee Rovers 1-15 Drom-Inch 1-08

Sunday’s Intermediate championship fixtures:

Father Sheehys vs Cashel King Cormacs at 1.30pm in New Inn

Borrisokane vs Clonoulty/Rossnore at 2pm in Templemore

Clonmel Commercials B vs Loughmore-Castleiney B at 2.30pm in Cashel

Moyle Rovers B vs JK Brackens B at 6pm in Boherlahan.