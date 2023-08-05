Clonmel Commercials among teams in county football championship action today

Six more games across the senior and intermediate county football championships take place this afternoon.

The action gets underway at 3pm in Ardfinnan where county champions Clonmel Commercials take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, football analyst Anthony Shelly feels Commercials are one of three teams he sees reaching at least the semi-finals:





“There’s three teams that I think are probably, safe enough to say at this stage that they will make the semi-finals, that would be Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore and Upperchurch.

“Kilsheelan, JK Brackens, Moyle Rovers, teams like that might be fighting for the fourth.”

Elsewhere today at 5.30pm, Killenaule take on Arravale Rovers in Boherlahan.

Then at 7pm, Upperchurch-Drombane play Cahir in Golden whilst JK Brackens square off against Moyle Rovers in Boherlahan at 7.00pm.

There’s two games in the intermediate championship today.

Starting at 6pm in Cashel, Golden-Kilfeacle face Moyne/Templetuohy whilst at the same venue at 7.30pm, Galtee Rovers play Loughmore-Castleiney B.