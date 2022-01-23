‘Cheltenham trial’ for many horses in Thurles today

Racing returns to Thurles today with many trainers using the track as a test ahead of Cheltenham.

There’s two Grade 2 races across today’s seven race card, which gets underway at 1pm.

One of those is the Horse and Jockey steeplechase at 3.15, which includes well-known names from the Cheltenham Festival.





Ann Marie Cullen from Thurles Racecourse, says they’re delighted with the caliber of horses on today’s card:

“Of late is has really been known as sort of a Cheltenham trial, you know horses that can handle Thurles seem to perform well in Cheltenham after.

“Last year we got a few clues from Thurles, Colreevy won our Mares Chase for Willie Mullins and went on to win the Mares Chase in Cheltenham.

“Allaho won here and went on to win the Ryanair. Allaho lines up again on Sunday in the Horse and Jockey hotel grade 2 chase and even though there is only four runners, it’s packed with class.

“We’re pure delighted now with the caliber of horses that ae showing up.”

We’ll have live commentary of the aforementioned Horse and Jockey steeplechase at 3.15 along with the other Grade 2 race, the Coolmore EBF Mares Novice Chase at 3.45pm.