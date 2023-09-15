Changes to a number of county hurling championship fixtures this weekend

Tonight’s senior hurling championship quarter-final tie has been postponed.

Due to a waterlogged pitch in Semple Stadium, Kiladangan’s game against Holycross/Ballycahill will not be taking place this evening.

Instead, the game has been moved to tomorrow at 5.15pm in Semple Stadium and will form the second part of a double header after Loughmore/Castleiney vs Roscrea.





Both games will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary ETB.

Meanwhile, Kiladangan’s senior game being moved has also caused their intermeidate relegation semi-final with Shannon Rovers to be pushed back and that game will now take place on Sunday at 1pm in Cloughjordan.

Elsewhere, the premier intermediate hurling quarter-final between Lorrha and Clonakenny has been postponed due to a bereavement in the Clonakenny club.

A new date for that game will be confirmed on Sunday evening.