Change of venue for Ursuline Thurles’ All-Ireland camogie final

There’s been a change of venue to an All-Ireland final involving a Tipperary school this weekend.

Ursuline Thurles take on Loreto Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior A schools camogie final on Saturday at 12 noon.

The game was originally fixed for St. Brendan’s Park in Birr but will now take place in Rathdowney at the same time.





Meanwhile, another Tipperary school is also in an All-Ireland final on Saturday.

Our Lady’s Templemore are in the Senior D final against OLOL Rosberson New Ross, with throw in set for 12 noon in Fenians GAA grounds, Johnstown, Kilkenny.