A Tipperary school is into the Munster U19B Schools hurling final.

CBS High School Clonmel earned their spot in the final today following their semi-final victory over Cork opposition.

The Clonmel side defeated St. Francis’ College Rochestown on a final score of 2-19 to 1-08 in Fethard Town Park.





High School go into the final to face Blackwater Community School Lismore after the Waterford side had a 3-18 to 1-17 win over Scariff Community College in their semi-final tie today.