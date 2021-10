Cashel go in search of their first win of the new AIL season this evening.

The Tipp side suffered a narrow loss to Buccaneers on the opening weekend, picking up a bonus point in defeat.

Last weekend, their game with Nenagh Ormond was cancelled due to a covid case, meaning a draw was declared and two points were awarded to both teams.





Tonight, they travel to Limerick to take on UL Bohemians, who have suffered defeats in their opening two games.

Kick-off is at 8pm in UL Arena.