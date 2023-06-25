Cahill: Tipperary ‘never sparked’ in quarter-final loss to Galway

Tipperary are out of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Liam Cahill’s side suffered a two-point quarter-final defeat to Galway in the Gaelic Grounds on a final score of 1-20 to 1-18.

The result ends the 2023 campaign for the Tipperary senior hurlers, whilst Galway progress to face Limerick in the semi-final.





Tipp’s goal came in the final quarter from substitute John McGrath, but late points from Tom Monaghan meant the Premier could never catch the Tribesmen.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, a disappointed Liam Cahill gave his reaction:

“Bitterly disappointed, we just didn’t spark at all today, we seemed to be labouring right through the game.

“We gave ourselves a chance with seven or eight minutes to go and got it back to a point but continued to make unforced errors and even that aside I suppose we were still lucky to be only a point in it with eight minutes to go.

“I suppose only for maybe two or three great saves we would have been in bigger trouble so all in all, a really disappointing day.

“You never mind getting beaten but when you get beaten not firing the way you know you’re capable of it makes it all that bit harder to swallow.”