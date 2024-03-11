Cahill hoping for the best as scans to reveal extent of Seamus Kennedy’s knee injury

Liam Cahill is hoping a knee injury to Seamus Kennedy is not too serious.

The St. Mary’s club man was replaced during Saturday night’s loss to Limerick following a non-contact injury.

It is believed that Kennedy is getting a scan on his knee today.





Kennedy was down injured for a number of minutes and looked to be in pain before being helped off the field in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking after the game, Liam Cahill gave his thoughts on the incident:

“Seamus Kennedy, we don’t know yet but it’s definitely a knee injury.

“I hope it’s not too bad but we’ll get in behind that on Monday and see how he is.

“I’m just so disappointed for Seamus, he was playing so well and he’s a big player for us and hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”