Brian Gleeson signs two-year deal with Munster

Brian Gleeson has signed a two-year deal with Munster.

The Loughmore native is being promoted from the Academy squad to the senior squad for next season.

The 20-year-old has scored one try in nine senior appearances in his debut year, where he is currently rehabbing following ankle surgery last month.





The back rower is one of five academy players moving up to the senior squad next year alongside Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly and Edwin Edogbo.

Munster Rugby also confirmed today that Conor Murray and Jack Daly have signed one year extensions.