Brian Gleeson has been named to the Ireland squad for the U20 Six Nations.

The Loughmore native played a key role in the squad’s Grand slam win in 2023.

Gleeson is named to the 31-man panel which is captained by Limerick’s Evan O’Connell, with both players along with Joe Hopes and Hugh Gavin part of last year’s squad.





Richie Murphy’s side get their Six Nations campaign up and running away to France on Saturday February 3rd.