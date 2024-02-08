Brian Gleeson aiming to earn starting role with Munster

Brian Gleeson is hoping he can establish himself and earn a starting role with Munster this season.

The Loughmore native, who turned 20 this week, has made 19 appearances for Munster in his maiden season with the senior squad.

The Tipp man is also a part of the Ireland U20s set up, however he is set to miss out on Friday’s game with Italy with an ankle injury.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Gleeson says he wants to keep progressing as the season goes on:

“With Munster, I’m looking to try and leave a mark.

“I haven’t got a start yet this year so I’m looking to try and get a few starts under my name and try nail down a starting jersey for myself.

“The coaches have been adamant that age is only a number and if you’re good enough you will play so that’s what I’m looking to do.

“It doesn’t matter what age I am, I’m pushing for a starting jersey.”

